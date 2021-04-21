Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €123.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) received a €123.00 ($144.71) target price from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Independent Research set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays set a €131.00 ($154.12) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €125.36 ($147.49).

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

Wacker Chemie stock opened at €127.30 ($149.76) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €117.92 and a 200-day moving average of €108.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.42. Wacker Chemie has a 1-year low of €47.50 ($55.88) and a 1-year high of €132.90 ($156.35).

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.