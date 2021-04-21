Wagerr Price Tops $0.11 on Top Exchanges (WGR)

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded 16% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 21st. Wagerr has a total market cap of $24.04 million and $140,525.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wagerr coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000199 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wagerr has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wagerr Coin Profile

Wagerr (WGR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 215,809,965 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wagerr’s official message board is news.wagerr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Wagerr Coin Trading

