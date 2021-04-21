Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Position Boosted by Barnett & Company Inc.

Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 113.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,050 shares during the quarter. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 280.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.78. The company had a trading volume of 31,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,393,531. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $57.05. The company has a market capitalization of $46.49 billion, a PE ratio of 106.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.96.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $32.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.16 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WBA. Barclays boosted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.06.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

