Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Acquired by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 101.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,133 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,232 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 75,550 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 24,800 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. now owns 131,126 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 42,432 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,030,045 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $41,078,000 after acquiring an additional 165,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,410,706 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $56,259,000 after acquiring an additional 225,973 shares during the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $53.34 on Wednesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $46.11 billion, a PE ratio of 106.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.16 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.45%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist increased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.06.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

