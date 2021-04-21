Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) is Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s 8th Largest Position

Lathrop Investment Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,713 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,468 shares during the period. Walmart comprises 3.6% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $15,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $381,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,899 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,692 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,406 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,422,000. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. FIX lowered shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.17.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 35,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $5,075,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,228,283 shares in the company, valued at $178,101,035. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total transaction of $92,811,881.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,234,491.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,035,000 shares of company stock worth $267,991,487. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.15. The company had a trading volume of 115,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,245,463. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.01 and a 12-month high of $153.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.20.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $152.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.52 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.62%.

Walmart announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

