Warburg Research Analysts Give Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) a €535.00 Price Target

Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) has been given a €535.00 ($629.41) price objective by research analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.32% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €550.00 ($647.06) price target on shares of Hypoport and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Get Hypoport alerts:

Shares of ETR:HYQ opened at €441.00 ($518.82) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €456.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of €499.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion and a PE ratio of 101.80. Hypoport has a 12-month low of €301.00 ($354.12) and a 12-month high of €618.00 ($727.06).

Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Hypoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hypoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.