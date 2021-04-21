Warburg Research Analysts Give Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) a €117.00 Price Target

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) has been assigned a €117.00 ($137.65) price target by Warburg Research in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on RHM. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €142.00 ($167.06) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Nord/LB set a €86.00 ($101.18) price target on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €104.00 ($122.35) price target on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €121.00 ($142.35) price target on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €109.90 ($129.29).

Shares of Rheinmetall stock opened at €87.76 ($103.25) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is €86.94 and its 200 day moving average is €82.10. Rheinmetall has a twelve month low of €56.38 ($66.33) and a twelve month high of €93.80 ($110.35). The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.83.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

