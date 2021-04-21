Warp Finance One Day Trading Volume Hits $538,947.00 (WARP)

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. Warp Finance has a market cap of $3.92 million and $538,947.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Warp Finance coin can currently be purchased for $839.69 or 0.01515647 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Warp Finance has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00006436 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00021746 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Warp Finance Coin Profile

Warp Finance (WARP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance . Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Warp Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Warp Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Warp Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

