Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has set its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance at 0.29-0.32 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.47). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 123.40%. On average, analysts expect Washington Real Estate Investment Trust to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $22.84 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.17. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.76. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $16.95 and a one year high of $25.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.29%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.20.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

