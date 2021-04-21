Waste Connections (WCN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. On average, analysts expect Waste Connections to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:WCN opened at $116.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.50. Waste Connections has a 12-month low of $83.10 and a 12-month high of $117.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.12%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WCN shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Waste Connections from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Waste Connections from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Waste Connections from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Connections currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.50.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

