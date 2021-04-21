Waste Connections (WCN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.84 per share for the quarter.

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.80 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.75 billion.

Shares of WCN stock opened at C$147.25 on Wednesday. Waste Connections has a 1 year low of C$117.25 and a 1 year high of C$147.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$134.65 and a 200-day moving average price of C$132.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.95, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of C$38.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.262 per share. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 78.11%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WCN. ATB Capital cut their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from C$145.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$113.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

