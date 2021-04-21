Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Stake Boosted by Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,347 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $8,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WM. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 7.8% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 2.2% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the third quarter worth approximately $504,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 2.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 17,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $2,024,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,929,395. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $346,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,378,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,683 shares of company stock valued at $3,765,485. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Waste Management from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.58.

NYSE WM opened at $134.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $56.92 billion, a PE ratio of 35.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.13 and a 1-year high of $135.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.31.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. As a group, analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.27%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

