Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) Reaches New 12-Month High at $278.39

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $278.39 and last traded at $278.39, with a volume of 7 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $278.39.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 45.64 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.67.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter. Watsco had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%.

Watsco Company Profile (NYSE:WSO.B)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

