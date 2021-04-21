Waves Enterprise (WEST) One Day Volume Tops $845,566.00

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 21st. One Waves Enterprise coin can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00000618 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Waves Enterprise has a total market cap of $14.01 million and $845,566.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Waves Enterprise has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Waves Enterprise alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.85 or 0.00062656 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $148.46 or 0.00274817 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004393 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $549.52 or 0.01017226 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00024281 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $354.49 or 0.00656206 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,079.32 or 1.00108092 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Buying and Selling Waves Enterprise

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Enterprise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves Enterprise should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waves Enterprise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Waves Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waves Enterprise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.