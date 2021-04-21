WAX Price Tops $0.21 (WAXP)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. In the last seven days, WAX has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. One WAX coin can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000388 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WAX has a market cap of $336.36 million and $6.01 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002860 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 98.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.85 or 0.00043307 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About WAX

WAXP is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,724,334,788 coins and its circulating supply is 1,575,428,597 coins. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WAX is wax.io . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for WAX is wax.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

Buying and Selling WAX

