WaykiChain (WICC) Price Hits $0.49

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. One WaykiChain coin can now be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00000928 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WaykiChain has a market capitalization of $102.95 million and $137.01 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WaykiChain has traded down 1.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WaykiChain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.65 or 0.00067494 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00020477 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001893 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.98 or 0.00094619 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $347.90 or 0.00658598 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,241.01 or 0.08028513 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.06 or 0.00049332 BTC.

WaykiChain Coin Profile

WaykiChain (CRYPTO:WICC) is a coin. It was first traded on January 21st, 2018. WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins. WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WaykiChain is waykichain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain is a Turing-complete smart contract platform. It adopts DPOS consensus mechanism to set up 11 voting nodes and generate a new block every 10 seconds. The confirmed transaction speed can reach 1000+TPS verified by the WaykiChain mainnet operation. WaykiChain would apply its own sidechain technology, which allows the applications based on WaykiChain to have their own sidechains. Sidechains are mutually exclusive and are able to set up their own consensus mechanisms, sidechain assets, and block generating intervals. Users will be required to download corresponding sidechain data only when using specific applications. “

Buying and Selling WaykiChain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaykiChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WaykiChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WaykiChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WaykiChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WaykiChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.