WazirX Market Capitalization Achieves $766.98 Million (WRX)

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 21st. Over the last week, WazirX has traded down 32% against the U.S. dollar. One WazirX coin can now be bought for approximately $2.91 or 0.00005505 BTC on exchanges. WazirX has a market capitalization of $766.98 million and approximately $66.60 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.03 or 0.00062525 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $146.23 or 0.00276823 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004458 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $545.34 or 0.01032365 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00024087 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $341.30 or 0.00646104 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52,712.36 or 0.99788061 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About WazirX

WazirX’s launch date was January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 985,546,668 coins and its circulating supply is 263,763,596 coins. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here . WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com . The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

