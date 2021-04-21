WBH Advisory Inc. Lowers Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

WBH Advisory Inc. cut its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,223 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 912 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for about 1.0% of WBH Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $6,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of The Walt Disney stock opened at $182.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $331.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $190.08 and a 200 day moving average of $166.32. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $98.86 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 15,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $2,737,156.40. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,656,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,844,036.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,845 shares in the company, valued at $30,589,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 880,127 shares of company stock worth $165,481,307. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of several research reports. Argus increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.69.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.