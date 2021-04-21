WBH Advisory Inc. Raises Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

WBH Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 76.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,590 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 690 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL opened at $2,279.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,118.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,865.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,205.00 and a 12-month high of $2,304.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $15.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 price target (up from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,353.00 to $2,625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,164.00.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

