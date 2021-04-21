WBH Advisory Inc. Raises Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

WBH Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,722 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.2% of WBH Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.29.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $166.48 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $173.65. The stock has a market cap of $438.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $160.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a $1.06 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 46.54%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

