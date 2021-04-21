WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz (ETR:WCMK) Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG (ETR:WCMK) were up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €4.51 ($5.31) and last traded at €4.51 ($5.31). Approximately 212 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 21,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at €4.43 ($5.21).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.61, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market cap of $616.98 million and a PE ratio of 34.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of €4.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of €3.92.

About WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz (ETR:WCMK)

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG is a real estate investment firm. It previously operated as an international industrial company. WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG was founded in 1766 and is based in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.