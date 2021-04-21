Wealthlocks (WLT) Price Down 11.3% Over Last 7 Days

Wealthlocks (CURRENCY:WLT) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. Wealthlocks has a market cap of $2.80 million and approximately $37,490.00 worth of Wealthlocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Wealthlocks has traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar. One Wealthlocks coin can currently be purchased for approximately $44.53 or 0.00081881 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.19 or 0.00062869 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.95 or 0.00275724 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004422 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $559.64 or 0.01029036 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00024529 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $358.73 or 0.00659621 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,240.44 or 0.99734294 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wealthlocks Coin Profile

Wealthlocks’ total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,981 coins.

Buying and Selling Wealthlocks

