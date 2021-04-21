Webster Financial Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.52 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:WBS)

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) – Stock analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Webster Financial in a report released on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $4.52 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.15. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Webster Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

WBS has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Webster Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James cut Webster Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.40.

Shares of NYSE:WBS opened at $50.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.65. Webster Financial has a twelve month low of $19.76 and a twelve month high of $63.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $300.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.54 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 20.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBS. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Webster Financial by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Webster Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Webster Financial by 358.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Webster Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Daniel Bley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $192,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,703.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher J. Motl sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total transaction of $252,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,262.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $644,250 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is currently 39.31%.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.