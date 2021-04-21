Wedbush Comments on Citizens Financial Group, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) – Equities researchers at Wedbush boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, April 18th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $4.76 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.21. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Stephens increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Citizens Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.90.

CFG opened at $42.71 on Wednesday. Citizens Financial Group has a 12-month low of $18.20 and a 12-month high of $47.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.28. The company has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.87.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,448,000 after acquiring an additional 15,663 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 73.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 205,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,205,000 after buying an additional 87,082 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 51,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $1,662,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 10.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 187,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,751,000 after buying an additional 17,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

