Wedbush Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $52.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $67.00. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 99.69% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America cut Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.38.

Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $26.04. 2,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,390. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 1.36. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $24.77 and a 1-year high of $55.22.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.36. Research analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas Gad sold 7,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total transaction of $257,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 38.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 171.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 137.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 6,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. 53.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

