Wedbush Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) – Wedbush lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of M&T Bank in a report issued on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.41 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.18. Wedbush also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.22 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.69 EPS.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.33. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS.

MTB has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on M&T Bank from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays upped their target price on M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.00.

NYSE:MTB opened at $149.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.58. M&T Bank has a 52 week low of $85.09 and a 52 week high of $164.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTB. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 27,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,220,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $558,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1,868.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 16,327 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

