Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Outokumpu Oyj (OUTKY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS: OUTKY):

4/19/2021 – Outokumpu Oyj was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

4/19/2021 – Outokumpu Oyj was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

4/16/2021 – Outokumpu Oyj was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Outokumpu Oyj is engages in the manufacturing of stainless steel. Its business area consists of Stainless Coil EMEA, Stainless Coil Americas, Stainless APAC and High Performance Stainless and Alloy. The company operates primarily in Europe, Middle East and Africa, Americas and Asia-Pacific. Outokumpu Oyj is headquartered in Espoo, Finland. “

4/15/2021 – Outokumpu Oyj had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/13/2021 – Outokumpu Oyj had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

4/8/2021 – Outokumpu Oyj was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Outokumpu Oyj is engages in the manufacturing of stainless steel. Its business area consists of Stainless Coil EMEA, Stainless Coil Americas, Stainless APAC and High Performance Stainless and Alloy. The company operates primarily in Europe, Middle East and Africa, Americas and Asia-Pacific. Outokumpu Oyj is headquartered in Espoo, Finland. “

3/24/2021 – Outokumpu Oyj was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OUTKY opened at $3.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Outokumpu Oyj has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $3.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.58 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.04.

Get Outokumpu Oyj alerts:

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Outokumpu Oyj had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Outokumpu Oyj will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; semi-finished stainless steel long products; stainless steel wire rods, drawn wire, bars, and rebars; welded stainless steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, and bent profiles for load-bearing structures; suction roll shell blanks; blancs and discs; and customized press plates and ready-to-use plates.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Outokumpu Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outokumpu Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.