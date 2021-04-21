Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for iHeartMedia (IHRT)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of iHeartMedia (NASDAQ: IHRT) in the last few weeks:
- 4/20/2021 – iHeartMedia is now covered by analysts at B. Riley. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/19/2021 – iHeartMedia was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/13/2021 – iHeartMedia had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $20.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 4/13/2021 – iHeartMedia was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/7/2021 – iHeartMedia had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $20.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 3/31/2021 – iHeartMedia was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/22/2021 – iHeartMedia was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $13.00.
- 2/25/2021 – iHeartMedia had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $14.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
IHRT stock traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, reaching $19.45. 683,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,213,737. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.57 and a 200-day moving average of $14.21. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.61 and a twelve month high of $20.31.
iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $935.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.48 million. Equities research analysts expect that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio and Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,200 radio station affiliates.
