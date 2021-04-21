Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for iHeartMedia (IHRT)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of iHeartMedia (NASDAQ: IHRT) in the last few weeks:

4/20/2021 – iHeartMedia is now covered by analysts at B. Riley. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – iHeartMedia was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

4/13/2021 – iHeartMedia had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $20.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – iHeartMedia was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

4/7/2021 – iHeartMedia had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $20.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2021 – iHeartMedia was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

3/25/2021 – iHeartMedia was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

3/22/2021 – iHeartMedia was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $13.00.

3/16/2021 – iHeartMedia was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $13.00.

2/25/2021 – iHeartMedia had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $14.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

IHRT stock traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, reaching $19.45. 683,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,213,737. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.57 and a 200-day moving average of $14.21. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.61 and a twelve month high of $20.31.

Get iHeartMedia Inc alerts:

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $935.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.48 million. Equities research analysts expect that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iHeartMedia in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 54.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 12,394.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 8,428 shares during the last quarter.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio and Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,200 radio station affiliates.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.