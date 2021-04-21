Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for State Street (STT)

State Street (NYSE: STT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 4/19/2021 – State Street had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $95.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/15/2021 – State Street had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $97.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/9/2021 – State Street had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $97.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/7/2021 – State Street had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $99.00 to $104.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/1/2021 – State Street had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $103.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/1/2021 – State Street had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $90.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 3/3/2021 – State Street had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $102.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/25/2021 – State Street had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $101.00 to $100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
NYSE:STT traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $80.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,574,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,903,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $51.21 and a 52 week high of $87.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60.
State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.
In other State Street news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $27,232.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,976.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total value of $39,649.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,062.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,898 shares of company stock worth $873,183. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth $273,200,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 187.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,499,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $109,109,000 after purchasing an additional 977,592 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth $44,054,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 7,138.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 584,216 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,519,000 after purchasing an additional 576,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in State Street by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,186,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $86,344,000 after buying an additional 533,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.
State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.
