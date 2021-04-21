Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for State Street (STT)

State Street (NYSE: STT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/19/2021 – State Street had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $95.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – State Street had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $97.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/9/2021 – State Street had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $97.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – State Street had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $99.00 to $104.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – State Street had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $103.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – State Street had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $90.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – State Street had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $102.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – State Street had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $101.00 to $100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NYSE:STT traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $80.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,574,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,903,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $51.21 and a 52 week high of $87.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

In other State Street news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $27,232.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,976.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total value of $39,649.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,062.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,898 shares of company stock worth $873,183. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth $273,200,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 187.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,499,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $109,109,000 after purchasing an additional 977,592 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth $44,054,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 7,138.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 584,216 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,519,000 after purchasing an additional 576,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in State Street by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,186,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $86,344,000 after buying an additional 533,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

