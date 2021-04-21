Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Yield10 Bioscience (YTEN)

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ: YTEN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/17/2021 – Yield10 Bioscience was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. is an agricultural bioscience company. It focuses on the development of disruptive technologies for improvement in crop yield to enhance global food security. The company is working on new approaches, to improve fundamental elements of plant photosynthetic efficiency and optimizing carbon metabolism for better production. It operates primarily in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. Yield10 Bioscience, Inc., formerly known as Metabolix, Inc., is based in Woburn, Massachusetts. “

4/14/2021 – Yield10 Bioscience was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. is an agricultural bioscience company. It focuses on the development of disruptive technologies for improvement in crop yield to enhance global food security. The company is working on new approaches, to improve fundamental elements of plant photosynthetic efficiency and optimizing carbon metabolism for better production. It operates primarily in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. Yield10 Bioscience, Inc., formerly known as Metabolix, Inc., is based in Woburn, Massachusetts. “

4/9/2021 – Yield10 Bioscience was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. is an agricultural bioscience company. It focuses on the development of disruptive technologies for improvement in crop yield to enhance global food security. The company is working on new approaches, to improve fundamental elements of plant photosynthetic efficiency and optimizing carbon metabolism for better production. It operates primarily in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. Yield10 Bioscience, Inc., formerly known as Metabolix, Inc., is based in Woburn, Massachusetts. “

4/8/2021 – Yield10 Bioscience was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. is an agricultural bioscience company. It focuses on the development of disruptive technologies for improvement in crop yield to enhance global food security. The company is working on new approaches, to improve fundamental elements of plant photosynthetic efficiency and optimizing carbon metabolism for better production. It operates primarily in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. Yield10 Bioscience, Inc., formerly known as Metabolix, Inc., is based in Woburn, Massachusetts. “

4/3/2021 – Yield10 Bioscience was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. is an agricultural bioscience company. It focuses on the development of disruptive technologies for improvement in crop yield to enhance global food security. The company is working on new approaches, to improve fundamental elements of plant photosynthetic efficiency and optimizing carbon metabolism for better production. It operates primarily in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. Yield10 Bioscience, Inc., formerly known as Metabolix, Inc., is based in Woburn, Massachusetts. “

4/2/2021 – Yield10 Bioscience was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. is an agricultural bioscience company. It focuses on the development of disruptive technologies for improvement in crop yield to enhance global food security. The company is working on new approaches, to improve fundamental elements of plant photosynthetic efficiency and optimizing carbon metabolism for better production. It operates primarily in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. Yield10 Bioscience, Inc., formerly known as Metabolix, Inc., is based in Woburn, Massachusetts. “

Shares of YTEN opened at $9.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.03 and its 200-day moving average is $10.28. Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.16 and a fifty-two week high of $23.49. The company has a market capitalization of $44.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.17.

Get Yield10 Bioscience Inc alerts:

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.09). Yield10 Bioscience had a negative net margin of 1,861.39% and a negative return on equity of 347.89%. On average, equities analysts predict that Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. will post -4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Jack W. Schuler bought 101,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,242,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Yield10 Bioscience stock. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) by 55.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 51,500 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. owned 3.14% of Yield10 Bioscience worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 6.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing disruptive technologies for step-changing improvements in crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Trait Factory, is involved in developing high value seed traits for the agriculture and food industries.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Yield10 Bioscience Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yield10 Bioscience Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.