Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Flux Power (FLUX)

4/14/2021 – Flux Power was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Flux Power Holdings, Inc. designs, develops and sells rechargeable energy storage systems. Its primary product consists of the Flux Power 24-volt lithium pack and individual 3.2 volt cells. The company offers system accessories, such as stand-alone battery management, stackable chargers and programming software. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Vista, California. “

4/13/2021 – Flux Power was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Flux Power Holdings, Inc. designs, develops and sells rechargeable energy storage systems. Its primary product consists of the Flux Power 24-volt lithium pack and individual 3.2 volt cells. The company offers system accessories, such as stand-alone battery management, stackable chargers and programming software. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Vista, California. “

4/1/2021 – Flux Power was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Flux Power Holdings, Inc. designs, develops and sells rechargeable energy storage systems. Its primary product consists of the Flux Power 24-volt lithium pack and individual 3.2 volt cells. The company offers system accessories, such as stand-alone battery management, stackable chargers and programming software. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Vista, California. “

3/31/2021 – Flux Power was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Flux Power Holdings, Inc. designs, develops and sells rechargeable energy storage systems. Its primary product consists of the Flux Power 24-volt lithium pack and individual 3.2 volt cells. The company offers system accessories, such as stand-alone battery management, stackable chargers and programming software. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Vista, California. “

Shares of NASDAQ:FLUX traded up $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.67. 157,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,582. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.23. The firm has a market cap of $135.55 million, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 0.97. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $22.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Flux Power Holdings, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Flux Power news, Director Michael Johnson sold 43,936 shares of Flux Power stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total transaction of $577,758.40. Company insiders own 71.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Flux Power during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flux Power by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 246,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 104,074 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Flux Power during the 4th quarter valued at $360,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Flux Power during the 4th quarter valued at $542,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Flux Power during the 4th quarter valued at $806,000. 3.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for electric forklifts, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial motive applications in the United States. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, monitoring, and error reporting functions for battery systems.

