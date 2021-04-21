Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Sets New 12-Month High at $31.13

Shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.13 and last traded at $31.04, with a volume of 2285528 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.51.

WRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.70.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $112.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.25 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 54.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Weingarten Realty Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WRI. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Fruth Investment Management purchased a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $372,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

