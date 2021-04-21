WELL Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) Shares Up 1.4%

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:WLYYF)’s share price shot up 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.67 and last traded at $5.66. 6,806 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 44,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.58.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Desjardins raised WELL Health Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. TD Securities dropped their price target on WELL Health Technologies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on WELL Health Technologies from $10.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.14 and a 200-day moving average of $6.06.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities. The company also provides digital electronic medical records (EMR) software services; and telehealth services. As of September 30, 2020, it operated 20 medical clinics; and provided digital EMR software and services to approximately 2,000 medical clinics across Canada.

