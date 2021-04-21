Wells Fargo & Company Increases NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target to $235.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.73% from the stock’s current price.

NXPI has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $142.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI traded up $4.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $197.93. The stock had a trading volume of 18,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,901,042. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $80.46 and a 1 year high of $216.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $196.39 and its 200-day moving average is $168.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -365.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. Analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Reed David sold 28,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total value of $5,738,915.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,012.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Josef Kaeser sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.63, for a total transaction of $2,979,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,750,338.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,241 shares of company stock valued at $17,264,884. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at about $458,957,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,275,771 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,474,940,000 after purchasing an additional 765,752 shares during the period. Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,950,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,267,330 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $678,548,000 after purchasing an additional 651,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,484,794 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $236,097,000 after purchasing an additional 582,526 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

