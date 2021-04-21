Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) PT Raised to $50.00 at Raymond James

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its price target raised by research analysts at Raymond James from $42.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 17.54% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.26.

NYSE:WFC opened at $42.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $175.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $44.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 401.4% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 827,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,444,000 after purchasing an additional 662,097 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $533,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $470,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 8,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

