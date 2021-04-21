Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) PT Raised to $50.00 at Raymond James

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its price target raised by research analysts at Raymond James from $42.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 17.54% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.26.
NYSE:WFC opened at $42.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $175.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $44.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 401.4% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 827,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,444,000 after purchasing an additional 662,097 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $533,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $470,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 8,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.
