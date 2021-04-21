Wells Fargo & Company Upgrades Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) to “Overweight”

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CDLX. Bank of America raised Cardlytics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Craig Hallum raised Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $90.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cardlytics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.67.

CDLX opened at $118.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.24 and a beta of 2.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.98. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Cardlytics has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $161.47.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $67.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.84 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 23.91% and a negative return on equity of 31.98%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cardlytics will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kirk Somers sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total value of $1,289,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,968,031.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total transaction of $249,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 242,508 shares in the company, valued at $30,194,671.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,256 shares of company stock valued at $6,522,254 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDLX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Cardlytics in the 1st quarter worth about $336,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Cardlytics by 2.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,327,000 after acquiring an additional 72,847 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the third quarter worth approximately $356,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the third quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Cardlytics by 1.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 86,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the period. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels that include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

