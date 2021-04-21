Wells Fargo & Company Upgrades Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) to “Overweight”

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $105.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.82% from the company’s previous close.

PNFP has been the topic of several other research reports. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $68.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.11.

NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $84.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.37. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1-year low of $31.84 and a 1-year high of $96.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $315.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.96 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Reese L. Smith III sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $90,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,526 shares in the company, valued at $5,905,858.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 2,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $200,089.89. Over the last three months, insiders sold 97,774 shares of company stock worth $7,929,890. Insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

