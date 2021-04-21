Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Decreases Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC lowered its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,568 shares during the quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 7,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in AbbVie by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 11,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 110,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $109.03 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.82 and a 200 day moving average of $102.28. The company has a market capitalization of $192.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.11 and a 1-year high of $113.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 58.17%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.65.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $916,668.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,661.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $18,475,972.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,981 shares in the company, valued at $48,981,046.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 198,067 shares of company stock valued at $21,511,667 in the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

