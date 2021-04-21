Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Has $1.57 Million Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,067 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 0.8% of Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peoples Bank OH increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 6,820 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,781 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,528,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,411 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 16,259 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 123.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,310 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 7,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $120.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.31. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $86.16 and a fifty-two week high of $128.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.49, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,034 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $124,710.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,495 shares in the company, valued at $6,210,811.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total transaction of $2,302,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,561 shares in the company, valued at $10,014,875.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,476 shares of company stock worth $3,366,543. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ABT. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.06.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.