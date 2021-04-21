Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,949 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 3.6% of Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $6,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,504,221 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,742,475,000 after purchasing an additional 624,512 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,022,987 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,065,847,000 after purchasing an additional 686,768 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,726,428 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,598,815,000 after purchasing an additional 328,820 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $2,336,640,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,084,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $971,065,000 after purchasing an additional 192,107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $488.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $525.19.

Shares of TMO opened at $482.36 on Wednesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $316.36 and a 1 year high of $532.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $189.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $459.86 and a 200-day moving average of $474.40.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.42%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

