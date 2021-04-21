Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Sells 10,488 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 43.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,472 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,488 shares during the period. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PWR. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,698 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 46,486 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 90,131 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,491,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $93.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.70 and a twelve month high of $96.49. The company has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.73.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.23. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 7.87%.

In other Quanta Services news, CFO Derrick A. Jensen sold 36,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total value of $2,976,382.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 373,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,226,439.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Craig Gregory sold 52,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total value of $4,261,318.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 205,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,668,158.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 158,930 shares of company stock valued at $13,155,010. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PWR has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.55.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

