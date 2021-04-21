Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Sells 10,488 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 43.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,472 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,488 shares during the period. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Quanta Services by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Quanta Services by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 5.7% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,698 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 46,486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 90,131 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,491,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PWR stock opened at $93.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59 and a beta of 1.24. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $28.70 and a one year high of $96.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Quanta Services’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 7.87%.

In other Quanta Services news, CFO Derrick A. Jensen sold 36,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total value of $2,976,382.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 373,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,226,439.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total value of $63,881.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,021,581.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,930 shares of company stock worth $13,155,010 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PWR shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.55.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

