Welltower (WELL) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Welltower to post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Welltower has set its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance at 0.71-0.76 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $0.71-0.76 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.38). Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Welltower to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WELL opened at $76.12 on Wednesday. Welltower has a one year low of $36.08 and a one year high of $76.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.65%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Welltower from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.17.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

