Wentworth Resources plc (LON:WEN) Raises Dividend to GBX 1 Per Share

Wentworth Resources plc (LON:WEN) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, July 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from Wentworth Resources’s previous dividend of $0.48. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

WEN stock opened at GBX 23.04 ($0.30) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £42.97 million and a P/E ratio of 19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 16.98 and a current ratio of 17.46. Wentworth Resources has a one year low of GBX 14.55 ($0.19) and a one year high of GBX 24.09 ($0.31). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 22.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 20.01.

Get Wentworth Resources alerts:

Wentworth Resources Company Profile

Wentworth Resources plc, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and other hydrocarbons. It owns interest in the Mnazi Bay concession totaling an area of approximately 756 square kilometers located in southern Tanzania. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Reading, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Wentworth Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wentworth Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.