Werner Enterprises (WERN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Werner Enterprises to post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $620.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.80 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 14.22%. On average, analysts expect Werner Enterprises to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Werner Enterprises stock opened at $48.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.73. Werner Enterprises has a one year low of $35.15 and a one year high of $48.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.74%.

A number of brokerages have commented on WERN. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Werner Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.16.

In related news, VP Jim S. Schelble sold 6,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $288,880.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,684,747.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 36.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

