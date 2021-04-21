West Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 972 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of West Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VB. Wealth Alliance raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 22,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 23.4% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $694,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 78,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter.

VB stock traded up $3.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $219.09. 43,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 836,455. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $118.75 and a twelve month high of $223.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.09.

