West Financial Advisors LLC Has $16.79 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

West Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,524 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 5.6% of West Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $16,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,523,029. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $146.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.07. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $107.08 and a one year high of $153.28.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

