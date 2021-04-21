West Financial Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

West Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up about 5.4% of West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $16,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,775.0% during the fourth quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded up $3.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $269.67. 90,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,345,731. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $261.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.76. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $147.67 and a 52-week high of $272.10.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

