Western Alliance Bancorporation Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.06 Per Share (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report issued on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.06 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.95. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.27 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.20 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WAL. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.92.

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $96.92 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $26.75 and a twelve month high of $104.85. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.76.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.43. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 32.82% and a return on equity of 14.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3,806.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,966,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916,329 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 217.9% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,512,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,432 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,557,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,964,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,325,000. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $236,341.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at $293,659.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 20.66%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

