Western Alliance Bancorporation to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.11 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.11 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.08. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.43. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 32.82% and a return on equity of 14.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share.

WAL has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.92.

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $96.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.76. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $26.75 and a twelve month high of $104.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.66%.

In other news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,474 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $236,341.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,659.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 61.3% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.